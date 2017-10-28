JFK Files: Call girl said she was asked to spy on sex parties

John F. Kennedy (Photo: -, 2010 AFP)

A “high-priced call girl” told the FBI in 1960 that a Los Angeles-based private detective looking for dirt asked her to wear a wire as he investigated alleged sex parties with then-Sen. John F. Kennedy and Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford.

The woman told agents that Frank Otash, a private detective once convicted of race-fixing, approached her with a plan to record any “indiscreet statements” Kennedy might make if he introduced them.

“She told the agents that she was unaware of any indiscretions or girls involved with the four men specified by Otash,” the FBI memo says. “She refused this suggestion and invitation.”

FBI agents who separately spoke with Otash said he intimated a magazine was seeking information on Kennedy and Lawford, his brother-in-law, in advance of the November election.

The National Archives on Thursday made public more than 2,800 documents related to Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, including the 1960 call girl memo.

Among the other details contained in the JFK files:

A 413-page document detailing everyone that Secret Service was monitoring between March and December 1963, including Puerto Rican nationals, Klansmen and others. Each had a description of why they were angry at the president and their threat level. The document is a window into how Secret Service viewed potential threats.

Assassination attempts on former Cuban leader Fidel Castro led by, supported or monitored by U.S. government officials.

