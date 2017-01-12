Man accused of throwing 5-year-old daughter off bridge competent to stand trial

John Jonchuck (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The man who was accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off the Dick Misener Bridge is competent to stand trial for her death, a county judge told attorneys during a Wednesday hearing.

John Jonchuck could stand trial for the crime that shocked the bay area two years ago on January 8. 2015 after defense attorneys complete their own assessment and he appears at a March 27 competency hearing, according to our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

Jonchuck has spent time at a state mental hospital since he dropped his daughter Phoebe from the bridge, after multiple hearings concluded that he could not understand the charges of first-degree murder if they were brought against him.

The latest competency evaluation from Jonchuck's doctors comes years after started treatment with a regimen of six medications, including clonazepam, Seroquel and Haldol, to restore his mental stability, according to a previous report from 10News reporter Jenn Titus.

Another detail of the latest hearing to was a settlement paid by the Department of Children and Families to Phoebe's mother Michelle Kerr. The Times reported that Kerr was paid $107,000 after DCF admitted its failures to protect Phoebe.

