Joni Sledge dies at 60

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth?
-
Gators flock to Manatee lake
-
What are your rights in traffic stops?
-
Driver records officer during stop
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
Family refuses to return missing dog
-
Intruder caught on camera
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
Fearing nursing home, elderly Denton man kills wife before killing himself
-
Kendrick resentencing
More Stories
-
Family with special needs kids welcomes return of dogMar 10, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
-
Fact check: Some Trump boasts stumble, but jobs do growMar 11, 2017, 6:16 p.m.
-
Study: 48 million Twitter accounts are robotsMar 11, 2017, 8:29 p.m.