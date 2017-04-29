Judge calls for return of the guillotine

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski CBS NEWS

A controversial judge is calling for the return of the guillotine and the firing squad.

“It’s 100 percent effective, and it leaves no doubt that what we are doing is a violent thing,” Ninth Circuit Appeals Court Judge Alex Kozinski said in an interview with "60 Minutes" Lesley Stahl,

“If we’re going to take human life, if we’re going to execute people, if the state is going to snuff out a human being,” he says, “we should not fool ourselves into thinking that it’s anything but a violent, brutal act.”

Kozinski said he's not against the death penalty and it is sometimes "deserved," but he has had reservations about how some cases were handled.

