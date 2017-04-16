Judge issues restraining order against Arkansas from using execution drug

CREDIT: Arkansas Department of Correction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen has issued a temporary restraining order Friday against the state of Arkansas, effectively halting the scheduled executions until further notice.

According to court documents, McKesson Medical-Surgical Incorporated filed the temporary restraining order for an "injuctive relief" and for the state of Arkansas to return its property, 10 vials of 20mg Vecuronium bromide.

In the brief, the court said that the Arkansas Department of Correction "misled McKesson when it procured the Vecuronium."

"ADC personnel used an existing medical license, which is to be used only to order products with legitimate medical uses, and irregular ordering process to obtain the Vecuronium via phone order with a McKesson sales person," the brief said.

Judd Deere, a spokesperson for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge should have recused himself from this case because Deere said Griffen is a "public opponent" of the death penalty.

"Attorney General Rutledge intends to file an emergency request with the Arkansas Supreme Court to vacate the order as soon as possible," Deere said. The emergency petition to the state Supreme Court was filed this early Saturday morning.

On Friday, Griffen joined the protests outside the Governor's Mansion, simulating an inmate being executed.

On Friday, Griffen joined the protests outside the Governor's Mansion, simulating an inmate being executed.

The medical supply company has said ADC purchased the drug, believing it would be used for medical purposes only.

This ruling comes the same day as the Arkansas Supreme Court issued an emergency stay on the execution of Bruce Ward.

