WTSP
Close

‘Jughead' the deer freed from pretzel container

Scott Broom and WUSA-TV , WUSA 1:48 PM. EST January 30, 2017

MARYLAND (WUSA9) - Good news Sunday night for the deer in distress named 'Jughead.'

Just after dark, Maryland wildlife workers were able to capture "Jughead" after drugging the deer with a tranquilizer dart. 

Jughead had been wandering around a Harford County, Maryland subdivision since Jan. 17 with a plastic pretzel container stuck over its head. Apparently the deer had been trying to lick residual salt out of the container, but ended up in a life-threatening dilemma.

After knocking Jughead out, rescuers were able to pull the jug off the deer's head.

Jughead was last seen looking groggy, but on his feet in apparently good health after being released.

(© 2017 WUSA)

