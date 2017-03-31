Juneau resident records avalanche on cellphone

A gate that stood near the end of a dead-end street in Juneau, Alaska, was mangled by an avalanche on Friday. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workout.

She thought she heard thunder, "which is strange because we don't get thunder here in Juneau."

Instead, what she heard was an avalanche beginning its cascade down Mount Juneau.'

An avalanche in Alaska's capital city isn't an unusual event after several this year. But what was different for Triem, she said, was that she was able to pull her phone out and capture most of it on a 70-second video.

"I looked up, and I think I caught the very beginning of it," she said. "I think I got pretty lucky."

She didn't feel like she was in any danger since she was far enough away from it, and didn't feel a whoosh of air from the

