Bradenton man gets life without parole for murders of wife, neighbor and pastor

Andres Avalos faces three charges of first-degree murder. WTSP photo

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Jurors have decided on a penalty for a Bradenton man convicted of killing his wife, neighbor and pastor back in 2015.

Andres "Andy" Avalos, who was convicted over the weekend for the Dec. 4, 2014, shootings his wife, Amber Avalos, 33, mother of his six kids; his neighbor Denise Potter, 46; and Pastor James “Tripp” Battle, was sentenced Monday to life without parole.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty. They say Avalos thought his wife was having an affair with Battle.

During a 51-hour manhunt, Avalos hid in a wooded area at a mobile home park and confessed to a Christian couple. When he left the couple, they called 911 and Avalos surrendered to deputies and later confessed.

