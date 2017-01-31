Kansas man wins Super Bowl tickets for life

(Photo: KWCH-12)

A beer run has changed one Kansas man's life forever.

Lyle Randa will get two tickets to every Super Bowl for the rest of his life.

The 52-year-old won the life-long tickets through Bud Light's Super Bowl Tickets for Life sweepstakes, according to CBS affiliate, KWCH-12 in Wichita.

Randa said he went to the liquor store to stock up on beer before friends arrived. When he got back home, he found a gold can in my 30-pack and his wife uploaded his photo to BudLight.com.

"I had no idea that an ordinary Bud Light run would change my life. This is a dream come true!" Said Randa.

Although his team didn't make the big game (he's a Kansas City Chief fan), Randa will attend his first-ever Super Bowl this weekend in Houston.

