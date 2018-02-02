PetSmart fires groomer who was aggressive with dog

A groomer at a PetSmart in Katy has been fired after a video of her aggressively handling a small dog went viral. (Facebook) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

KATY, TEXAS - A groomer at a PetSmart in Katy has been fired after a video of her aggressively handling a small dog went viral.

Brooke Vowers said she went to the PetSmart at 19945 Katy Freeway to get her own dog groomed Thursday. A woman approached her and said she had video of someone else’s dog being mishandled by a groomer. The video shows the groomer jerking the dog’s head around as she clipped it, then pulling its ear.

The woman who shot the video was trying to find the dog’s owner to let them know.

WATCH: PetSmart groomer abuses dog

“She sent me this video and I am sick to my stock about it and will not be going back,” Vowers posted on Facebook Thursday.

By Friday afternoon, the video had more than 370,000 views and more than 17,000 shares.

PetSmart was quick to take action after learning about the incident.

“We became aware of a grooming video tonight. This treatment is completely unacceptable. The associate is no longer with PetSmart,” they posted on their Facebook page.

We’ll have more on this story on KHOU 11 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

© 2018 KHOU-TV