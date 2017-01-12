Khloe Kardashian's 7 tips to a 'Revenge Body'

Khloe Kardashian attends Allergan KYBELLA event at IAC Building on March 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan, 2016 Getty Images)

Is revenge a sustainable way to achieve fitness?

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian, Kardashian's new reality show that airs the first of its eight hour-long episodes tonight (E!, 8 ET/PT), starts there. It follows people who – with the help of Kardashian's pep talks and 12 weeks of work with her fitness team – lose weight, gain muscle and reinvent themselves.

For Kardashian, 32, it's not just about working out and eating right just to get back at someone.

"For me, how I would define a 'revenge body' is how you feel your sexiest and happiest within yourself," she says.

Kardashian's own transformation happened when she was dealing with a tumultuous divorce from Lamar Odom. "I turned to working out, because I needed clarity in my brain and I didn’t know what else to do but go to the gym," she said. "And, as a byproduct, I started losing weight."

But focusing on health did become a form of retaliation. Even if that wasn't the initial goal.

"For me, my revenge is for everybody who called me fat and ugly ... every piece of (crap) that comes our way in my family, and how we handle them. It shows how strong I am mentally." Contrast that, she says, back to when Kardashian's dad Robert Kardashian died in 2003, and "I turned to alcohol and I was a hot, crazy mess."

Today, she says, "I finally have learned to process things in a healthy way, and for me, that’s my 'revenge body.'"

How does she keep that killer bod? Instead of following a strict diet, Kardashian adheres to these wellness guidelines:

Mix up the workouts

"I love Soul Cycle, hot yoga, circuit training, obstacle-type things," she says. "I don't like to do the same workout all the time."

Don't deprive yourself

"I believe in everything in moderation." she says. "If you really are craving pizza, OK, get a slice, don’t eat the whole pizza ... When I was on strict diets before, I would secretly order pizzas and eat the whole thing with ranch dressing."

Travel with a jump rope

When she stays in a hotel, "the person under me probably hates me."

Get comfortable with snacks around

Though Kardashian keeps plenty of candy in her home for her nieces and nephews, "it doesn't bother me," she says. "It's so common for me now." (Even thought her sisters complain about the temptation.) "I'll have a handful of Skittles," but not go crazy, she says.

Use a step counter

Kardashian is about to install a step counter on her app. Before that, she tried using one her sister Kourtney gave her, but it attached to the waist and "was so uncomfortable," she says.

Wear (part of) a sauna suit

"I like to be drenched in sweat" in a spin class, she explains. Kardashian only wears the sweat-inducing top and not the bottoms, because "I don't care, I have skinny legs."

Get a trainer who's funny; not militant

"I like you to push me and motivate me, but I'm paying you so don't (freaking) yell at me!" she says. Sarcasm, jokes and puns from a trainer, however, she's OK with. For example, celeb trainer Don Brooks ends most workout sessions with lines like, "You've been Don-omized" and "It's a Don deal," says Kardashian. "It's hysterical."

USA TODAY