Kid Rock to be NHL All-Star game entertainment headliner

Getty image (Photo: 2018 NBAE)

TAMPA -- We now know who the headliner is for the 2018 NHL All-Star game in Tampa will be.

The NHL announced Kid Rock will provide the entertainment for the game on January 28. During the second intermission, Kid Rock will perform at Amalie Arena.

More entertainment will be announced as we get closer to All-Star weekend.

