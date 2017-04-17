Children found syringes inside a water bottle during an Easter egg hunt at a playground in SE Portland on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Photo by Geoffrey Halsey)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Children searching for Easter eggs Sunday at a southeast Portland playground found a water bottle that contained syringes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the bottle was hidden in bushes at the playground, located at Southeast 52nd and Knight, across from Our Lady of Sorrows Parish.

Geoffrey and Molly Halsey brought their two children to the playground to join other kids. A boy returned to the adults holding the bottle.

Molly Halsey recalls the boy saying, "Look what I found."

She says the parents — several of whom are nurses — were stunned by the discovery, but grateful the needles were at least in a container and didn't prick someone.

"I wasn't that appalled, honestly," said Geoffrey Halsey . "I was glad the person using had the foresight to put the sharps in a container."

One of the parents in the group took the bottle of syringes to a proper disposal location, he said.

Halsey posted a photo (pictured above) on Facebook, along with the comment: "Welcome to the big city." That post has since been removed.

Never pick the syringe up with your bare hands.

Use gloves, tongs or pliers.

Do not break the needle off the syringe.

Always put a syringe in a hard plastic container, either a sharps container or 20-ounce plastic water or juice bottle with a lid.

Place the container on the ground -- do not hold-- and drop the syringe in it.

Tape the bottle shut. Write on the outside "Sharps Do Not Recycle."

