Kitten has new home with Lakeland sergeant this Father's Day

WTSP 12:41 PM. EDT June 18, 2017

A Lakeland sergeant is a new dad on this Father’s Day.  He’s the proud parent of a kitten found Saturday night.

Officer Cardin found the kitten hiding at the base of a lamppost at the corner of Florida Avenue and Pine Street last night.  He brought her back to the station, grabbed a box and put her safely inside.

Sgt. Wallace apparently took a liking to the little bundle of fur.  He didn’t want her to be alone so he kept her with him throughout his shift his partner. 

And that partnership is long-lasting, as she now has a new home with Sgt. Wallace.


 

