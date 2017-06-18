Kitten has new home with Lakeland sergeant this Father's Day

A Lakeland sergeant is a new dad on this Father’s Day. He’s the proud parent of a kitten found Saturday night.

Officer Cardin found the kitten hiding at the base of a lamppost at the corner of Florida Avenue and Pine Street last night. He brought her back to the station, grabbed a box and put her safely inside.

Sgt. Wallace apparently took a liking to the little bundle of fur. He didn’t want her to be alone so he kept her with him throughout his shift his partner.

And that partnership is long-lasting, as she now has a new home with Sgt. Wallace.





