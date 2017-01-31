Knife-wielding man shot by deputy near Orlando Walmart

51-year-old Abraham Canaan was shot by a Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man who was carrying a large knife at a Walmart Neighborhood Market was shot by a deputy Tuesday, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reported.

Orange County Sheriff's Office said during its press conference that Abraham Canaan, 51, threatened deputies with a large buck knife moments before being shot at the store located on Chickasaw Trail at Lake Underhill Road.

The deputy was not injured during the confrontation.

WKMG-TV reported that deputies believed he was stalking an employee at the store. Canaan was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

OCSO posted an image on Twitter of Canaan holding the large knife at the store entrance.

#breaking WalMart surveillance photo of 51 year old Abraham Canaan armed with large knife moments before confrontation w/ OCSO deputies. pic.twitter.com/lOwShdBV48 — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 31, 2017

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)