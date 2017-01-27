Knife-wielding suspect arrested in Publix liquor store robbery

Michael D. Clarkson (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- A 48-year-old man surrendered to deputies after he tried to rob a Publix liquor store Thursday evening.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the suspect Michael D. Clarkson, of Palm Harbor walked into the liquor store around 6:30 p.m. and brandished a knife. He told the employee, "I'm here to rob" you and demanded cash.

The employee talked with Clarkson and was able to convince him to leave without the money. The suspect allegedly placed the knife on the counter and left the store.

Deputies responded to the scene and a K-9 search revealed Clarkson hanging around the rear of the store. He was placed into custody around 7:45 p.m. Clarkson admitted to deputies that he was the one responsible for the robbery, according to the arrest report.

Clarkson was charged with one count of robbery with a weapon and was taken to Pinellas County Jail.

