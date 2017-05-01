'Knocking on Heaven's Door:' PD produces video paying tribute to fallen officers

(Miami Police Department)

MIAMI, Fla. -- The city of Miami police department posted a very poignant video to Facebook Sunday that is spreading all across social media.

The video shows Sergeant Tony Ginzo with a guitar, singing ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’ as stats showing violence against officers is shown at the bottom of the screen. According to the video, 144 officers died in the line of duty in the U.S. in 2016. Ambush attacks against police are up 167%.

The video uses audio from police calls and ends with video from the funeral of one fallen officer.

The video is to pay tribute to all officers who have lost their live in the line of duty in 2016 and 2017.

They are gone now, says the post, but never forgotten.

As of Monday morning -- just a day after being posted -- the video had been shared close to 50,000 times.

