L.A. carjacking suspect surrenders to police after standoff, pursuit

A carjacking suspect was nearly stopped after this P.I.T. maneuver on the streets of Redondo Beach. The suspect would ultimately surrender after a long standoff. (Photo: CBS Los Angeles)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A carjacking suspect led police through a wild chase Wednesday around the Southland, evading several spike strips and at one point even driving in reverse down a busy street before he was ultimately arrested.

The roughly 90-minute pursuit began shortly before 8:30 a.m. near South Los Angeles when SKY2 captured officers from multiple agencies traveling behind the slow moving vehicle on surface streets near Los Angeles International Airport.

The unidentified man led officers on a slow-speed chase over surface streets in several neighborhoods, including the South Gate, south Los Angeles, Inglewood and Hermosa Beach areas.

For a brief period of time, the vehicle traveled in reverse through oncoming lanes of traffic in Redondo Beach.

A police cruiser successfully completed a PIT maneuver, bringing the chase to a standstill at Palos Verdes Boulevard at Pacific Coast Highway.

Multiple officers and armored police vehicles surrounded the suspect vehicle with guns drawn for about an hour before the suspect surrendered shortly after 11 a.m.

CBS Los Angeles