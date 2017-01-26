La. murder suspect arrested in Brandon

Details have emerged about the arrest of a Louisiana murder suspect last week at a Brandon apartment complex, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies developed information that Thomas Fefee, 26, who was wanted in the shooting death of Corey Graham, 27, of Baton Rouge, was staying in Brandon.

When deputies arrived at 808 Tealwood Drive on Jan. 19, Fefee refused to come out of the apartment.

SWAT was called to the scene as well as crisis negotiators. Contact was made with Fefee and after several hours Fefee surrendered and was taken into custody on Louisiana warrants.

LPSO said Graham was killed after a shooting on Monroe Perkins Road in Denham Springs on Jan. 18. Officials said the victim was shot several times.

Fefee faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

