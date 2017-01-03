Lacoochee woman, child missing, deputies say

Josephine Bowens and Jakayla Franklin

Pasco County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman and child.

Deputies say Josephine Bowens, 33, hasn't been seen since Dec. 28, when her sister dropped her off at her home in Lacoochee about 5:30 p.m..

Bowen's daughter, Jakayla Franklin, 1, is likely to be with her.

A missing persons report was filed Tuesday.

Bowens is approximately 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a large scar on her right forearm, a broken front tooth, and tattoos of two clown faces on one of her shoulders/arms. She is reportedly also approximately 4-5 months pregnant.

Anyone with information please call Pasco Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 or go to the website and leave a tip.

