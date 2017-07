LAKES WALES, Fla. -- The city of Lake Wales is looking for whoever buried a dog at one of their parks.

This photo is from Lake Wailes Park. The city posted it on Monday, along with the message that while they’re sorry for the loss, it must be removed within 48 hours or they’ll remove it.

If you know the person who buried the dog there, make sure to let them know!

