Lakeland family just wants dog back

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A Lakeland family just wants the family dog back.

Brody, the family’s Maltese, escaped from its back yard on Saturday. According to the Ledger, Brody found the one place in the yard that wasn’t protected by electrical fence and got away.

A neighbor in a nearby subdivision found Brody, who didn't have on identification. That neighbor took the dog to the SPCA in Lakeland, but they weren’t taking dogs that day.

That neighbor ran into two women in the SPCA parking lot who had come there to adopt a dog, so the neighbor gave Brody to them.

“Relieved that he’s safe, but seems final that he’s not going to come back and scratch at the front door,” said Candice Ferrell, who owns Brody.

Farrell hopes someone knows the two women or has seen Brody so they can get him back

Grady Trimble is following this story for 10News today. We'll introduce you to Brody's family and explain the special connection they have with their family pet.

© 2017 WTSP-TV