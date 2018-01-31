Lakeland gymnastics coach fired from parents' gym following child porn arrest

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Alexander Katchalov was fired from his parents’ gym hours after his arrest on child porn charges.

“Without going into too much detail we want you all to know that we're as blindsided last night as the rest of you," Katchalov's parents wrote in an email to parents at Elite World Gymnastics. "He will not be returning to the gym in any capacity."

Katchalov told detectives he never sexually abused any of his students, the sheriff's office said.

Several parents at the gym were shocked and disturbed by the arrest.

A parent of a five-year-old girl, who asked not to use her name because she’s still close to people at the gym, said her daughter didn't have Katchalov as a coach but he worked with nearby groups.

She encourages parents of young children to always attend their practices.

“I never got a weird vibe from him as far as with the kids, but that just goes to show, you don't know anyone,” she said.

The mother said she's pulling her child from the gym.

“My comfort level is definitely gone after that,” she explained. Katchalov, a former elite gymnast, used to compete at the national and international level.

On Wednesday, he appeared in an orange jail jumpsuit before a judge, who set his bond at $110,000.

