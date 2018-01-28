Lakeland homeowner shoots man accused of kicking in his front door

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: Evgen_Prozhyrko, stock image)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- It was a terrifying early morning for a Lakeland couple as police say a man kicked in the front door of their home.

It happened before 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at a home on Shorewood Place. Police say a couple woke up when they heard someone ringing their doorbell. The homeowner talked to the person through the front door.

The suspect at the door was later identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Jacobs.

According to police, Jacobs began yelling profanities and kicking the front door. The homeowner warned Jacobs he had a gun, but police say Jacobs continued kicking until he kicked the front door open.

Jacobs started to come into the house, and that’s when the homeowner shot him once in the chest.

When paramedics got there, they say Jacobs was conscious, but being combative with them. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital and is in critical condition.

While police were investigating, they found several traffic signs knocked down and a red Chevy Impala that belongs to Jacobs’ stepfather, who told police his stepson had the car.

Jacobs is facing a burglary to an occupied dwelling charge.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

