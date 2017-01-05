Lakeland K-9 cops are now better protected

Valor is one of the Lakeland K-9s that will wear the new protection.

Six Lakeland K-9 officers have additional protection, thanks to a charitable donation.

The organization ‘Vested Interest in K9s, Inc’ provided protective vests for Lakeland PD’s K-9 cops Hyde, Echo, Valor, Nox, Scotty and Aztor. The vests, which are bullet and stab-proof, have different messages embroidered on them, including , “I will protect my officer, my partner, with my life,” “I will never leave your side. I will never waver” and more.

“Unfortunately we have seen, up close, the dangerous situations our K9s often face, with the recent stabbing of K9 Hyde,” said Sergeant Aaron Peterman, who oversees the Lakeland Police Department’s K9 Unit. “We truly appreciate the generous donation from Vested Interest in K9s which will help provide protection to our loyal partners.”

Each vest has a value of between $1,795 and $2,234 and a five-year warranty.

