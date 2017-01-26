Lakeland man arrested for impersonating a military officer

Kyle Christopher Barwan (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A Lakeland man who was previously sentenced twice for the federal crime of impersonating a military officer is back in jail after he allegedly solicited money from a Polk County woman to compete in a charity video game tournament and buy a new game controller.

Kyle Christopher Barwan, 27, of Plant City, was featured on a "stolen valor" blog for his two previous arrests in Kentucky and Illinois. When skeptical family members began questioning Barwan's claims, the victim searched for Barwan's name and discovered his true identity through the blog's posts and photos.

The victim called Polk County Sheriff's Office, which began its investigation earlier this month.

Detectives found that Barwan befriended a woman he met through the online hookup site Plenty of Fish in December, 2016. According to the affidavit, Barwan told the woman he was an army officer and had just returned home from deployments in Afghanistan and England.

Kyle Barwan is seen in U.S. Army uniform he is not authorized to wear in a photo from the stolen valor blog "This Is Hell." The blog featured several stories of Barwan's convictions for impersonating an officer. (Photo: Image via website)

Barwan allegedly told the victim that he was a "mercenary" who was also employed by the CIA though he could not reveal more information to her or she would face reprisals. The falsehoods continued: Barwan said he graduated from West Point, spoke five languages and had his cell phone number attached to a caller I.D. which displayed 'U.S. Government" on his outgoing calls.

Polk detectives found that Barwan was never in the U.S. Army but did serve in the Army National Guard of Kentucky for less than a year before being discharged with the rank Private 2nd Class in 2008 for failing to meet medical procurement standards.

While the victim was unaware of Barwan's real service, the two continued their relationship in person and met several times. On December 23, 2016, Barwan asked her for $60 so he could participate in a multiplayer Call of Duty charity video game tournament benefiting a fellow soldier killed during the Afghan War. He also asked for $80 to replace his broken game controller.

The victim complied and withdrew cash from an ATM and they went to the Lakeland Square Mall where Barwan purchased $60 in Microsoft credits to continue playing online, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Christmas Eve, the victim had brought Barwan over to visit her family when he received notification over the phone through a phony "U.S. Government" caller I.D. that he would be promoted to captain. This final deception led family members with prior military service to call Barwan into question.

The victim, now skeptical of Barwan, found the damning posts on the blog and news stories which confirmed his criminal impersonations. She confronted him but he denied the accusation and told her he was the target of a government conspiracy to smear him.

With this information in hand, the victim called PCSO and she pressed charges for the $60 he obtained from her. Barwan was located in Plant City by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. He faces extradition back to Polk County.

Barwan was charged in violation of federal law FSS 817.312 for soliciting funds and misrepresenting military service.

"Lying about being in the military to steal money from someone is not only egregious, it's against the law. It's also a slap in the face to all the fine men and women across the nation who have served in our country's military with honor. Kyle Barwan is a disgrace," Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

