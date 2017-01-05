Lakeland man critically injured in scooter crash

One person is and two others are wounded after a shooting Wednesday at 3827 1st Ave. S.

POLK COUNTY. Fla. -- A 28-year-old Lakeland man was critically injured when his scooter struck a curb and sent him onto County Line Road overnight Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Gershom Wayne Jones was wearing his helmet during the time of the crash, which happened around 1:03 a.m. just south of Ralston Road.

Jones was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

