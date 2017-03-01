Lakeland man dies in three-vehicle crash in Fort Meade

Residents and businesses are being evacuated after a natural gas leak Wednesday on Memorial Highway near Hillsborough Avenue.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcycle rider was killed in a head-on crash on County Road 630 approaching Old Brewster Road in Fort Meade Wednesday morning.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said that Phillip Brown, 40, of Lakeland, was riding eastbound on his motorcycle on CR-630 when a westbound Chevy Silverado truck driven by Jarrod Lee, 30, of Lake Wales attempted to pass a truck in a passing zone in the eastbound lanes.

Lee saw the oncoming motorcycle and tried to get back into the westbound lane when his Silverado sideswiped a Toyota Camry driven by James Kelly, 52, of Fort Meade. That collision sent the Silverado back into the eastbound lane where it collided with Brown's motorcycle.

Brown, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from his bike, causing him fatal injuries.

Following the initial crash, Lee's truck went off the road and into a drainage ditch and barbed wire fencing. Lee and his passenger suffered minor injuries. PCSO said they were not wearing seatbelts.

The Camry driver, Kelly and his passenger, were not injured. The truck which Lee was attempting to pass was not involved in the crash.

PCSO said that the dark and foggy conditions may have contributed to the crash. Charges are pending in this incident at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

