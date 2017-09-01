A painting of the "Lover's Oak" trees in Lakeland, Florida, circa the 1930s. (Photo: Lakeland Public Library)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- There could be hope to save a popular tree called Lover's Oak. It used to be two trees, but they grew together into one giant oak along Lake Morton in Lakeland.

After a branch fell on a car earlier this year, the city determined it's decaying and they have to cut it down.

Gregory Fancelli, the grandson of Publix's founder, said he'll pay to have the tree trimmed and moss removed.

He thinks that'll make it safe enough to keep.

“I travel this road at least twice a day,” Fancelli said. “It's very important to me. It's very important to a lot of people. That's why I think it's important to make the effort to see if we can retain the tree, but at the same time make it safer.”

The city has said it'll take the tree down in mid- to late-September. The Parks and Recreations director plans to meet with Fancelli to discuss other options, but as of right now, the plan is still to remove it.

