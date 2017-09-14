Lakeland officers rode to rescue of family at height of Irma

Lakeland police used an armored vehicle to rescue a family who were trapped in a flooded street. (Photo: Sgt. Chad Mumbauer)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- A group of Lakeland police officers are being called heroes for their daring rescue. Four people, including a baby and a toddler, were stuck in their car on a flooded street during the height of Irma.

They got in the department’s MRAP, a large armored vehicle used in rescues.

"When we were going out there, things were flying down the road,” Sgt. Chad Mumbauer said. “It was just amazing to see that someone would actually be out there.”

Mumbauer said when they arrived, the people were still sitting in the car with water up to their waist.

“ When those doors flew open, the rain was actually sideways,” Mumbauer explained. “We had flood lights out, but you could not see.”

In a matter of minutes, the officers got the four people out of the flooded car and into the MRAP.

“That moment just wasn't the right time to ask why were you out, what were you doing? We had a job to do to make sure they got in safe,” Mumbauer said. “It’s good to know that we were able to do our job and save someone's life like that.”

