Pancake prankster chows down in traffic, gets arrested

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A video of a man eating pancakes while stopping traffic was no laughing matter for Lakeland police who arrested him Thursday.

The prankster's attempt to go viral may have been too successful after tipsters posted the video in a message to the department's Facebook page which also was tagged with his name, Kiaron Thomas, 21.

The video, which was created on March 21 and posted to Trapskylark Riley's Facebook, shows Thomas with what appears to be a complete nutritious breakfast of pancakes, eggs and bacon set up on a small table in the crosswalk of Memorial Boulevard at Brunnell Parkway,

Thomas also had an audience of stopped vehicles at the intersection who initially waited patiently for him to finish.

But when Thomas takes his time pouring the syrup on his flapjacks and eating, that's when the the cars began going around him.

By the time LPD officers arrived at the scene, Thomas had packed up his moveable feast and went somewhere else to digest.

Through the tips, police tracked down Thomas at his home, which is near where the video was made. Police interviewed Thomas and he admitted that it was a prank. He was placed under arrest and charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

Thomas is set to make a court appearance on April 25, 2017.

