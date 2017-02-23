UPDATE: UPDATE: Jose David Puroll has been found safe and is now with his parents.

***

Lakeland police are asking for the public's help to find a boy missing since Thursday afternoon.

Jose David Puroll, 12, was last seen at the bus stop at Kennedy and Williamstown boulevards about 4 p.m..

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing his school uniform: a burgundy polo shirt, khaki long pants, and black and white Jordan sneakers.

If you have information, please call Lakeland police at (863) 834-6900.

(© 2017 WTSP)