Lakeland police seek missing mother, son

Joan and Steven Reynolds have been missing since Friday afternoon.

Lakeland police are asking for the public's help to find a woman and her adult son.

Joan Reynolds, 61, and her son Steven Reynolds 31, were last seen at approximately 4:30p.m. Friday in the area of the Metro PCS store, 2826 Lakeland Highlands Road.

The pair left in a 2007 blue Chevrolet Silverado truck 4-door with a Florida tag Y3GMF.

Joan Reynolds is 5-foot-7, about 280 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt with butterflies.

Steven Reynolds is 6-foot-4, about 110 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with denim shorts.

It is unknown what direction or where they were heading after they left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (863) 834-6900.

