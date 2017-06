Lakeland police are seeking a teenage who has been missing for more than a week.

Nicholas Eugene Hamilton, 17, left his North Lakeland home June 6.

Hamilton is 5-foor-5 and 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing white shorts and a white hoodie.

If you have information, please contact the Lakeland Police Department at (863) 834-6900.

© 2017 WTSP-TV