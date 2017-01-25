Lakewood High student brought pellet gun to school, police say

A Lakewood High School student was arrested Wednesday after bringing a pellet gun to school, St. Petersburg police said.

A photo on social media of Rodarius Green, of St. Petersburg, holding a weapon was brought to the attention of a teacher, who immediately contacted the School Resource Officer on campus.

Officers located Green before he boarded the bus to go home and subsequently found the pellet gun in his backpack.

Green is charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds, a felony.

