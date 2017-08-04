Land near Pasco sinkhole collapses, delays repair work

Land O' Lakes sinkhole

Repair work at the Land O' Lakes sinkhole has been delayed because a section of ground collapsed near it overnight, Pasco County officials say.

The 10-foot-wide, 80-foot-long collapsed on the west side of the hole closest to Lake Saxon.

The contractor said they expect some of the edges of the hole to collapse, and they will bring in fill to stabilize the banks.

Equipment has been moved away from the western edge of the hole as a safety precaution.

Work is going on to stabilize the bank so debris removal can continue.

