Large bomb explodes at protest rally in Pakistan's Lahore

AP File Photo (Photo: Associated Press)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) - Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore.



Local police official Ali Raza says Monday's blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales. A Taliban faction claimed the attack.



The police say it is not yet clear how many people may have been killed or wounded in the bombing. Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.