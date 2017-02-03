Large hole opens up on US-19 in Homosassa

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A large hole has developed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 (Suncoast Boulevard) and Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa and has shut down traffic on several roads.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page that the hole begins in the left turn lane of Grover Cleveland and stretches 20 feet into the intersection.

The following roads have been closed as crews work to fix the hole:

W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. and S. Pittsburgh Avenue are closed in both directions.

Northbound U.S. 19 is reduced to one lane heading through the intersection.

Halls River Road is restricted to northbound and southbound turns onto U.S. 19.

Drivers are asked to take caution while driving in the area. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

