Large python caught in South Florida

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captured a 10-foot, 6-inch Burmese python near an unused golf course on Monday.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:46 PM. EST February 07, 2017

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- A large Burmese python was pulled from the brush near an unused golf course Monday afternoon by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the agency shared video of the incredible capture.

The Miami Herald reported that the agency's "Venom One" unit responded to the call after this particular member of the invasive species was initially reported sunbathing near Homestead Senior High.

The snake was not found at the school but at nearby Keys Gate Golf and Country Club hiding beneath the underbrush. Miami-Dade Lt. Scott Mullin pulled the 10-foot, 6-inch python out and MDFR will turn the snake over to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists.

Burmese pythons, famous invaders of the Florida Everglades, although pose little threat to humans, they can take down animals as large as alligators and deer," MDFR's Erika Benitez said in a statement.

Lt. Mullin was involved in another snake call last December when he found a juvenile Ball Python which had its mouth sewn shut.

(© 2017 WTSP)

