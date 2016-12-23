Largo man accused of domestic, animal abuse

A Largo man who choked his girlfriend, then abused her cat, is being held on $30,000 bail, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, on Nov. 26, Tyler Leland Luckadoo, 23, of Largo got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend that turned physical, and he pushed her onto a love seat. He then allegedly put her in a headlock. The victim told deputies she could not breathe and was afraid her "teeth were going to break."

After the victim left for work, Luckadoo allegedly tied the victim's cat's feet together with zip ties. When the victim returned home, he then allegedly locked himself in his office with the cat, then broke the cat's teeth and paw.

Luckadoo was arrested Thursday night on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and cruelty to animals.

