Largo man arrested for punch that critically injured USF student

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Largo man was arrested Thursday for allegedly punching a University of South Florida student during St. Patrick's Day festivities and sending him to the hospital with a severe head injuries.

St. Petersburg Police said Zachary Kenneth Allen, 23, was one of three men seen in surveillance video walking on Central Avenue in downtown and who were sought for questioning earlier this week.

SPPD credited "numerous tips" through its TIP 411 hotline and Facebook for helping them connect Allen to the punch that left the student, Brian Neal Scott, 26, of Webster, Fla. in critical condition.

On March 18, Allen and Scott were involved in an argument outside of the Detroit Liquors just after 2:00 a.m. SPPD said that Allen punched Scott, causing the student to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

USF student Brian Scott Neal was critically injured after he was punched and fell to the pavement. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

Allen was brought in for questioning by SPPD detectives today and will be booked at Pinellas County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

