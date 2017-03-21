Largo patient attacks staff members, goes into cardiac arrest

police tape graphic

A patient at a Largo hospital attacked employees, then suffered cardiac arrest and died Tuesday, Largo police said.

About 4:07 p.m., police were cent to Largo Medical Center of Indian Rocks Road, 2025 Indian Rocks Road, where staff reported a patient was out of control and was battering staff members. Officers arrived on scene and requested back up due to the subject violently fighting the officers.

The subject, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was restrained and went into cardiac arrest.

Hospital staff tended to the subject, but the person was pronounced deceased shortly after.

One officer was admitted to the hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

