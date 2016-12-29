LARGO -- A man was arrested after demanding a McDonald's stop playing Christian music and instead play "Muslim and Hindu music," Largo police said.

On Tuesday, police said Joseph A. Allen, who has no permanent address, walked into the McDonald's at 13875 Walshingham Road and began cursing employees and customers. He was upset over the music that was being played at the restaurant and demanded they "turn it off and play Muslim and Hindu music," according to the arrest affidavit.

Allen continued to curse at employees and approach them in an aggressive manner, the affidavit said.

When police arrived, he admitted to cursing at employees and customers, police said. He was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Allen was charged with disorderly conduct on the premises of an establishment and possession of methamphetamine. He is being held on $2,150 bail.

(© 2016 WTSP)