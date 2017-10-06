Las Vegas shooter's vehicle may have been primed to explode

Las Vegas police investigate a side street near the Las Vegas Village after a lone gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 2, 2017. (Photo: David Becker, Getty Images)

The Las Vegas gunman's car may have been primed to explode in an escape, CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

Law enforcement sources say there were at least 1,000 rounds of ammunition in a suitcase and Tannerite in a duffle bag inside the vehicle. It was in a parking garage, and investigators are trying to figure out how integral it was to Stephen Paddock's plan.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 450 others after opening fire on concertgoers at a country music festival Sunday night.

Could he have been planning to shoot at it? Could he have used it as an explosive if fired upon by police while trying to escape police? These are some of the questions investigators are considering as they try to determine a motive for the mass shooting, Pegues reports.

Authorities have been gaming out potential scenarios, among them that Paddock wanted to escape and that he might have been able to blend in amid the chaos of the fire alarms going off and crowds of people moving through the hotel, but investigators suspect a security guard interrupted his plan.

A law enforcement source says this is "one of the most sinister things I have ever seen, and it could have been much worse."

Investigators say among the cache of weapons seized were variants of AK-47s and AR-15s. Sources say all of the rifles Paddock had cost $1,000 or more. A source says the cache was likely worth in excess of $50,000 and was probably closer to $100,000.

