Last call in every state in the U.S.

California may make it legal to booze past 2 a.m.

A proposed bill may allow last call at bars to be as late as 4 a.m.

The bill was proposed this week by state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco. It would let municipalities set their own last call times.

Many states allow cities and towns to set their own laws

Here's a list of last calls for all states in the U.S., according to Thrillist:

Alabama: decided by every individual town or city

Alaska: 5 a.m.

Arizona: 2:30 a.m.

Arkansas: 1 a.m. (some clubs close between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.)

California: 2 a.m.

Colorado: 2 a.m.

Connecticut: 1 a.m. on weekdays, 2 a.m. on weekends

Delaware: 1 a.m.

Florida: Most cities close at 3 a.m. but each city establishes their own times

Georgia: time varies from county to county but most have a 2 a.m. last call

Hawaii: 2 a.m. Some bars close at 4 a.m. with a special license

Idaho: 1 a.m. but 2 a.m. in most larger cities

Illinois: state doesn't set the last call time but Chicago last call varies from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Indiana: 3 a.m.

Iowa: 2 a.m.

Kansas: 2 a.m.

Kentucky: 2 a.m. for most of the state but Louisville last call is 4 a.m.

Louisiana: bars generally serve 24 hours a day

Maine: 1 a.m.

Maryland: 2 a.m.

Massachusetts: 1 a.m. for most of the state, 2 am. in Boston

Michigan: 2 a.m.

Minnesota: 2 a.m.

Mississippi: 12 a.m. with some cities setting times at 1 a.m. or later

Missouri: 1:30 a.m. most the week except Sunday where last call is at 12:30 a.m.

Montana: 2 a.m.

Nebraska: 1 a.m. but 2 a.m. in larger cities

Nevada: serves alcohol 24 hours a day

New Hampshire: 1 a.m. but some cities have a 2 a.m. last call

New Jersey: allows cities and towns to choose their own last call

New Mexico: 2 a.m.

New York: 4 a.m. in NYC but usually 3 a.m. in smaller cities

North Carolina: 2 a.m.

North Dakota: 2 a.m.

Ohio: 2:30 a.m.

Oklahoma: 2 a.m.

Oregon: 2:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania: 2 a.m.

Rhode Island: 1 a.m.

South Carolina: varies from city to city

South Dakota: 2 a.m.

Tennessee: 3 a.m.

Texas: 2 a.m. in bigger cities. 12 a.m. at midnight

Utah: 12 a.m.

Vermont: 2 a.m.

Virginia: 2 a.m.

Washington: 2 a.m.

Washington DC: 2 a.m. during the week, 3 a.m. on the weekends

West Virginia: 2 a.m. but 3 a.m. with a club license

Wisconsin: 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends

Wyoming: 2 a.m.

