Last day to sign up for Obamacare

A person walks into the UniVista Insurance company office where people are signing up for health care plans under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on December 15, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out if you need to purchase health insurance through the federal marketplace.

Tuesday, January 31st, is the final day of the Affordable Care Act’s fourth and current health insurance open enrollment period.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services pulled its campaign promoting the end of open enrollment for ‘Obamacare’ last week.

The former Obama administration projected that 13.8 million people would sign up for coverage in 2017. As of December 24th, 2016, 11.5 million had enrolled.

The end of the open enrollment comes amid promises by the Trump administration to repeal and replace Obamacare.

CBS Miami