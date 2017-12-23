ST. PETERSBURG, FL - With 2 days until Christmas, last minute shoppers were out in force searching for that perfect gift.

Local malls and large retail stores had a steady stream of customers for the better part of Saturday, which has become known as "Super Saturday", or "Panic Saturday", as it is the last Saturday to shop before Christmas.

While some revel at the thought of fighting the crowds and living in the last minute rush, others like Debbie Forsyth enjoy it.

“I love it, it gives me the Christmas feeling," she said.

Local businesses like Ashe Couture are also loving it.

“It's been great. People realize that if their package isn't coming, didn't come yesterday, it's not coming in time for Christmas so this is the final weekend to come in and get your gifts,” said owner Amanda Henderson.

Many of the large retail stores will be open on Sunday; Toys-R-Us and Kohl’s will be open around the clock through Christmas Eve, where they will close at 9 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

