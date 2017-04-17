Lawmaker: Using the internet is a choice

Rep. James Sensenbrenner (R-WI), pictured in the center, says internet use is a choice. (Photo: 2009 Getty Images)

Last month, President Trump signed a Congressional resolution repealing rules that would have required Internet service providers to get customer permission to collect, use and sell information about your online habits.

A lawmaker is making headlines after explaining why he supported the repeal. Rep. James Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., recently said at a town hall meeting that using the internet is a personal choice people make.

His statement was in response to an attendee’s concern about online privacy.

“Nobody’s got to use the internet. And the thing is that if you start regulating the internet like a utility, if we did that right at the beginning, we would have no internet. Internet companies have invested an awful lot of money in having almost universal service now,” he said in part.

