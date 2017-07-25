Lawmaker wants tighter law on leaving kids in hot cars

Child left in car PSA (Screen shot) (Photo: Florida DCF)

A Florida state lawmaker is proposing to make it illegal to leave a child unattended in a car for any amount of time.

Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca-Raton, said on Facebook today, "I am working on a bill that would prohibit a person from leaving a child in an unattended car, with the engine off, for "ANY" time period. Current law allows a child to be left in a hot car, unattended, for up to 15 minutes, if the engine is off."

A spate of children dying in hot cars has brought the issue a lot of attention recently.

10News recently researched laws about leaving children in cars and found that under Florida law, Section 316.6135, it is NOT always unlawful to leave a child in an automobile.

The time and age of the child do change the nature of the situation, though.

The law in Florida regarding “parents” and “caretakers” who leave their child in an automobile is as follows:

A parent, legal guardian, or any other person responsible for a child, younger than 6 years of age, may not leave the child unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle, for a period in excess of 15 minutes.

