Lawmakers OK liquor sales in grocery stores

Liquor may be sold soon in Florida grocery stores, if Gov. Rick Scott signs a bill that won the Legislature's approval.
According to The Orlando Sentinel, the state House voted 58-57 today to end requiring liquor to be sold separately from groceries.
Supporters of the new law called the separation requirement a relic, while opponents said they feared it would lead to increased alcoholism.
