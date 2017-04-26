Lawmakers OK liquor sales in grocery stores

Alcohol stock image (Photo: Scott Olson)

Liquor may be sold soon in Florida grocery stores, if Gov. Rick Scott signs a bill that won the Legislature's approval.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, the state House voted 58-57 today to end requiring liquor to be sold separately from groceries.

Supporters of the new law called the separation requirement a relic, while opponents said they feared it would lead to increased alcoholism.

For more, read The Sentinel story.

